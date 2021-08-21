Cancel
ESG Is One of Our Biggest Growth Opportunities, S&P Dow Jones CEO Says

By Lizzy Gurdus, CNBC
NBC Miami
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental, social and governance investing is making a big splash in the world of indexing. BlackRock's iShares has predicted investment in the space will grow to $1 trillion by 2030. It's already on track for a record year in 2021, with over $21 billion in inflows just in the first quarter.

