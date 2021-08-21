UFC on ESPN 29: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum odds, picks and prediction

Jared Cannonier couldn’t put Kelvin Gastelum away but he did enough to get back on a winning track in the UFC Vegas 34 main event. After a disappointing loss in his last outing, Cannonier returned to form on Saturday night with a powerful striking arsenal that dropped Gastelum to the ground during an early exchange and he just continued to dish out a savage combination of strikes until the final horn sounded. While Gastelum had his moments and survived to the end, Cannonier had done more damage, which helped him secure the unanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the fight 48-47 in his favor.