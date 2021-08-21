Cancel
Henri strengthens to hurricane as it bears down on Northeast

By Associated Press
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Parts of the Northeast could begin to feel the effects of Hurricane Henri as soon as late Saturday, as the storm barrels toward the region. Forecasters said Henri was expected to remain at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall midafternoon Sunday, which the hurricane center said could be on New York’s Long Island or in southern New England — most likely Connecticut. The upgrade in status came with the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory.

