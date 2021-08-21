Top 100 Art & Design Trends in August

As we can see by now, pochettes are usually synonymous with in-your-face monograms, and tons of luxe embellishments and fabrics. That’s exactly what makes 2000s-era fashion so covetable now, and why we can’t stop watching all those “Friends” and “Lizzie McGuire” reruns. That being said, we still love our trendy, super-sleek neutrals, and our go-to uniform still consists of everyday straight-leg jeans, white sneakers, and a chic, simple top. If you prefer to keep your pochette understated, then we suggest going for the Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Smooth Leather Hobo Bag in Black ($1,690). The shape is the perfect crescent moon to place right under your arm, giving us total ’90s and 2000s vibes. Meanwhile, the Italian leather is super-luxe, and the bronze YSL hook gives it the tiniest dose of monogram-mania. We truly love the look of this bag, and are equally obsessed with it in the creamy “blanc vintage” shade.