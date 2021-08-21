Mulch Eyed as Erosion Control Following Severe Wildfires
DENVER (AP) — An aerial landscaping team has taken flight in the mountains west of Fort Collins, Colo. Its landing site sits in a broad field at the base of Poudre Canyon. Every few minutes, a helicopter arrives to lift a net loaded with about 1,300 pounds of shredded wood. The payload arcs from a cable as the aircraft banks toward a line of fire-charred mountains, waiting to spread the mulch over a section of scorched forest.www.usnews.com
Comments / 0