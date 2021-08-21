Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Griffin's Citadel Plans to Redeem $500 Million From Melvin Capital - WSJ

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Kenneth Griffin's Citadel LLC and Citadel partners are planning to redeem about $500 million of the $2 billion they invested in Melvin Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/citadel-to-redeem-about-500-million-from-melvin-capital-11629550410?mod=latest_headlines on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citadel Llc#Melvin Capital Wsj#Reuters#Citadel Llc#The Wall Street Journal#Point72 Asset Management#Gamestop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
rock947.com

Hyatt to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital for $2.7 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp plans to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners LLC for $2.7 billion including any debt, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3yUKVFe on Sunday. The deal is expected to be...
Gambling985theriver.com

ESPN explores sports-betting deal worth at least $3 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co’s ESPN is looking to license its brand to major sports-betting companies for at least $3 billion over several years to take advantage of the booming online betting industry, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. It held talks to license its brand to sportsbooks including...
Irvine, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Irvine-based Rivian files for IPO, seeking $80 billion valuation

Rivian Automotive, the Irvine-based maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and...
Businessktwb.com

Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in U.S. – WSJ

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that will operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-retail-department-stores-11629330842?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Some of the company’s first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and...
Tennessee StateCoinDesk

Bridgewater, Citadel, Even Tennessee’s Treasury Among Coinbase COIN Whales

A review of regulatory documents reveals that a parade of megabanks, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, CitiGroup and Bank of America; asset managers such as Millennium Management, BlackRock, Miller Value Partners and Bridgewater; and even states such as Tennessee’s Treasury, have told securities regulators they held COIN on June 30. Still,...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
US News and World Report

China's Huarong Posts $24.5 Million First-Half Profit After Annual Loss

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd posted a 158.3 million yuan ($24.46 million) first-half profit following a deep 2020 loss and outlined plans to shore up its balance sheet in a a Hong Kong exchange filing on Sunday. In the second half of 2021, Huarong would actively...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Dubai Developer Limitless Set to Agree Third Debt Restructuring Deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned property developer Limitless is set to reach an agreement with creditors over some $760 million of troubled debt, documents seen by Reuters showed - its third restructuring in a decade. Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and the...
BusinessCrain's Chicago Business

Rivian files for IPO

(Bloomberg)—Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to...
Economykdal610.com

China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for data-heavy tech firms – WSJ

(Reuters) – China plans to propose new rules that would ban companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from going public in the Unites States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials from China’s stock regulator have told some companies and international...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

China Holds Up BioNTech's COVID-19 Jab Approval: WSJ

China’s government is reportedly slowing the approval for its first foreign COVID-19 vaccine because it could undermine confidence in Chinese vaccines. Health authorities are concerned that public doubts about Chinese vaccines stemming from the approval of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine could disrupt the country’s plans to use the homegrown shots.
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

T-Mobile hacker says wireless carrier's security "awful" - WSJ

(Reuters) - The hacker, who stole data of more than 53 million former and prospective customers of T-Mobile US Inc, said the wireless carrier’s security was “awful”, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. John Binns, the 21-year-old American who took responsibility for the high-profile hack disclosed by the company...
Brooklyn, NYMetro International

U.S. probes Deutsche Bank’s DWS over sustainability claims -WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS Group after the firm’s former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The probes, by the U.S. Securities and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy