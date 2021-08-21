LETTER: Horicon Athletic Complex is a legacy
I'd like to start by first commending Fred Schwertfeger of Horicon Bank for getting the ball rolling with the new Horicon Athletic Complex. The city I grew up in desperately needs and deserves this. I have lived in Phoenix since 1994 but will always consider Horicon home. Horicon and its people, its school, and its sports were instrumental in my upbringing. Horicon's children and legacy deserve the complex as a point of pride.
