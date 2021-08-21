Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Roblox Adds Millions of Users Despite Economic Reopening

By Parkev Tatevosian
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Roblox added 3.4 million daily active users in July.
  • Revenue increased by 127% from last year.
  • However, engagement did start to decrease in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), the co-experience platform that brings together players and developers, continues adding millions of users. Roblox experienced a surge of activity at the pandemic onset as kids were sent home from school and economies entered varying forms of lockdown.

Now, as billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, economies are reopening, giving people more things to do outside of their homes. There was worry among shareholders that the trend would hurt the company's growth. That's not entirely playing out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253DO2_0bYo4bSQ00
Image source: Getty Images.

Signs of economic reopening are starting to show

Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) increased by 1.1 million from the previous quarter, reaching 43.2 million in Q2. However, the quarter's results were as of June 30. The company gave an update on results from July, and it showed DAUs increasing to 46.6 million, which is more than double where it was before the pandemic onset. That's impressive growth considering it was during major economic reopenings worldwide, not to mention warmer weather.

The rise in DAUs and continued engagement from existing players boosted revenue by 127% from the same quarter last year to $454 million and net cash from operations up 64% to $191 million. Anyone can sign up on Roblox for free. The company makes money when players use Robux, an in-game currency you can buy with real money. While most of the game is free to play, there are areas on the platform that cost Robux to join. Additionally, players create their own avatar and equip it with mostly free items, but premium items cost Robux.

The more time players spend interacting inside Roblox's platform, the more opportunities they will see that require Robux. Therefore, engagement is an important metric for investors to pay attention to when considering Roblox stock. In Q2, engagement from its players increased by 13% to 9.7 billion "user hours engaged" from the second quarter last year and remained roughly even with engagement in Q1.

Parsing out the engagement figures a bit further, you can start to see the effects of the economic reopening. In the U.S. and Canada, where vaccination rates among the population are relatively high, engagement fell by 9% from the previous year. Similarly, engagement in Europe was down by 2%. This could be an early signal indicating decreasing activity on Roblox as vaccinations expand worldwide.

What this could mean for shareholders

The decrease in engagement from those regions could partly be what's spooking some investors. Shares of Roblox are down over 3% since reporting second-quarter earnings results on Monday, Aug. 16.

Since over 50% of its DAUs are kids under 13 years old, the next test for Roblox will be how engagement evolves as kids return to school. Millions of students have been learning remotely since the pandemic's onset, giving them more time to engage with their devices at home. A return to classrooms would leave less leisure time for kids. Investors should follow this changing dynamic.

If Roblox can keep players engaged as economies reopen and kids return to school, it could be a great sign for its long-term value. The company has more than doubled its user base in a little over one year. Holding on to those gains as the causes that drove them reverse will be a major accomplishment.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Canada#Weather#Real Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

Small businesses are very sensitive to the state of the economy. They're closely tied to local communities, and therefore don't have the level of reach, scale, or access to capital that large corporations do. So when the economy falters, they're often the first to suffer. Conversely, when times are good, we tend to see a boom in new businesses opening.
StocksMotley Fool

Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Peloton cut the price of its original bike by $400. Management says the more aggressive pricing strategy was an offensive move. The company is more focused on lifetime customer value than on upfront revenue from product sales. Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were slammed on Friday. The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NetApp Stock Was Trouncing the Market on Thursday

Never underestimate the power of a good quarter to move a company's stock in the right direction. This dynamic was apparent with NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, as its shares were trading more than 4% higher in late-afternoon action following the publication of its first-quarter 2022 figures. So what. For the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock closed down 17.6% on the news. So what. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Supply chain worries shouldn't hurt Corsair Gaming's durability. Spotify's audio bets seem to be paying off. Dropbox wants to reinvest into its business for growth. The intersection of durable, digital-focused businesses and reasonable valuations has often led to great investor returns. Unfortunately, over recent months, businesses that fit into both of those categories have been hard to come by.
EducationPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Duolingo Stock a Buy?

Duolingo went public in July and remains above its IPO price. Its growth is decelerating, and it’s unprofitable on a GAAP basis. The recent suspension of its app in China and a post-pandemic slowdown could make its premium valuation difficult to justify. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), an education company which provides online...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investing is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Growth ETFs are designed to earn above-average growth rates, helping your savings soar. By choosing the right funds and staying invested for as long as possible, you can make a lot of money. Long-term investing...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 1 Thing Investors Missed From Pinterest's Q2 Earnings

Pinterest shed 24 million monthly active users compared to the previous quarter. Out of the 24 million, 7 million of those came from the more lucrative U.S. market. Still, this statement from management could indicate it's not as bad as it looks. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was a prime beneficiary of stay-at-home...
StocksStreet.Com

SL Green Realty Is a High Yield Stock for the Economic Reopening Trade

The COVID-19 crisis presented a set of very unique, even unprecedented challenges for a variety of businessesOne of the industries most impacted was certainly real estate, and in particular, REITs with monthly dividend payoutsWith the pandemic creating situations where tens of millions of people that formerly went into an office everyday were sudd...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Workday Tops Estimates, Ups Guidance as Users Grow to 55 Million

Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and offered upbeat guidance after the bell Thursday, citing strong customer growth. The HR software and services company reported non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.23 on revenue of $1.26 billion. In the same period a year...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Pops After Q3, Q4 Outlook In Shareholder Letter

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: STAF) released a letter to shareholders from Brendan Flood, Chairman, CEO, and President. The management highlights improved Q2 results with revenue growth of 23% and gross profit grew 37% (excluding the disposed business) compared to last year. It reduced non-receivables debt and redeemable preference shares...
Financial ReportsZDNet

Workday Q2 earnings, sales top expectations

Workday delivered better-than-expected second quarter results with sales growth of 18.7%. The company, which makes cloud ERP and financials software, reported second quarter revenue of $1.26 billion. Subscription revenue was $1.11 billion, up 19.5% from a year ago. Workday reported earnings of 41 cents a share, or $1.23 a share on a non-GAAP basis.
TechnologyApple Insider

T-Mobile CEO 'sorry' for data breach that affected 54 million users

CEO Mike Sievert has issued a public apology for T-Mobile's failure to prevent the cyberattack that saw personal details of more than 50 million people stolen. As the hacker who claims responsibility for the attack calls T-Mobile's security "awful," the company has detailed the steps it is taking to improve. In an open letter on its website, the company also apologizes for the attack, and called it "humbling."
ElectronicsMacdaily News

Apple Watch user base surpasses 100 million milestone

Showing a full recovery from COVID-19, global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of this year increased 27% compared to the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research’s recently published Global Smartwatch Model Tracker. The Apple Watch user base crossed the 100 million milestone for the first time during the calendar second quarter of 2021.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

A Million Users’ Data Leaked by Android Game Developer

It seems like we can’t get a break from the constant leaks lately. Now, a Chinese Android game developer called EskyFun has potentially leaked the data of approximately one million users through an exposed server containing 134GB of data. In a report shared with ZDNet by vpnMentor’s security researchers, it...
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Uber vs. DoorDash

Uber and DoorDash are both popular gig economy platforms. Uber’s business will strengthen as the pandemic passes, while DoorDash’s business will weaken. Both companies face profitability and regulatory challenges. Uber (NYSE:UBER) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) are fierce rivals in the online food delivery market. Uber Eats, which was launched in 2014...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Peloton Interactive Stock Plunged Friday

The days of triple-digit revenue growth appear over, as management forecasts 35% growth in revenue in fiscal 2022. Growth comparisons will remain challenging, but Peloton still has a great product to build on for long-term growth. What happened. Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were trading down 8.8% at 9:54 a.m....
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What Is Going On With Jumia Stock?

Jumia's long-term potential is clear, but its operating results aren't very encouraging. Revenue growth is modest, and profitability looks far away. E-commerce is one of the most pivotal retail megatrends in our lifetime, and the transformation is far from complete. While e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding are solidifying their dominance in established markets, Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) aims to build a first-mover advantage in one of the last frontiers for widespread online shopping: Africa.

Comments / 0

Community Policy