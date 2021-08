In five appearances (four starts) since being acquired by the Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays last month, Hill has pitched to a 4.98 ERA, 4.60 FIP and 1.39 WHIP over 21.2 innings. Hill is coming off a short outing against the San Francisco Giants in which he logged only 3.2 innings, giving up two runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Hill makes only the second start of his career against the Dodgers and his first since 2007.