Rio Gomez throws 2 hitless innings for Portland Sea Dogs on late father Pedro’s birthday

By Trevor Hass
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

"Happy birthday Dad. Miss you everyday."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZFYa_0bYo2fm400
Rio Gomez delivers a pitch. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Rio Gomez delivered a strong pitching performance Friday, on his late father’s birthday, that would have certainly made Pedro Gomez smile.

Gomez, 26, tossed two hitless and scoreless innings, walked one, and struck out two, recording a hold as the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs cruised past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Pedro Gomez, a longtime baseball correspondent for ESPN, died Feb. 7, 2021, at age 58. Rio Gomez, a Red Sox draft pick in 2017, previously wrote an essay about his father.

He pointed out that his father was always in his corner, through the highs and inevitable lows of Rio’s baseball career.

“My dad was never afraid of emotion,” Rio wrote. “He didn’t hide from anything. He wasn’t the kind of dad who only got excited about me playing sports when it was going well. He was always there.”

Rio took to Instagram on Friday to wish his father a happy birthday.

On the season, the left-hander Gomez is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 23 games. He’s struck out 48 in 37.2 innings and has helped the Sea Dogs build a 55-36 record.

