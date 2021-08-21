Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Claressa Shields confident she can handle careers in boxing, MMA: 'Only the greats can do it'

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – For Claressa Shields, one thing is clear: She’s not going to leave boxing for MMA or vice versa.

Shields, the boxing champion who recently turned professional in MMA, has no intention to focus on one sport and plans to run careers in both simultaneously. A two-time boxing Olympic gold medalist, Shields has her second MMA fight booked when she takes on Abigail Montes at the 2021 PFL Championship event on Oct. 27. And shortly after her second go in MMA, Shields wants to get a boxing bout going for December.

Both sports are incredibly challenging, and some may think managing careers in both is an even harder task. Shields disagrees, and her answer as to why she’s doing this is simple.

“Because I’m the greatest, that’s why,” Shields told MMA junkie.

“Boxing is never going to be hard for me. Let’s just put it out. I’ve been boxing for 15 years. I’m a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Not a two-time Olympian, a two-time Olympic gold medalist. I fought against every kind of style you can fight against, and I’ve beaten them all. I’m a 12-time champion in boxing, three-time division, two-time undisputed. It goes on and on. All I need is four weeks to get ready for boxing.

“MMA, on the other hand, I would need more time to get ready. So the main thing is just to focus one fight at a time. That’s it. One fight at a time and just kind of go from there. I don’t think it’s going to be hard, and only the greats can do it.”

Shields isn’t trying to be arrogant. She’s out to become the greatest female fighter of all time, and she believes being a champion in both MMA and boxing will get her there.

“It was a scary transition (to MMA) and risky transition, but I did it because I wanted to prove to myself that I am the greatest of all time,” Shields explained. “I can do boxing, I can do great in MMA as long as I train and fight the fighters who are at my caliber level.

“But once it gets to the PFL league, I want to prove that I can be the PFL champion, so I’m starting from scratch. … I’m just going to keep training, keep my head down and don’t let all the lights go to my head.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mofnv_0bYo2U0x00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claressa Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Greats#Combat#Mma Shields#Olympian#Pfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Flint, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Claressa Shields Honored With Childhood Street in Flint Named After Her

Claressa Shields has earned many accolades throughout her career, but having a street in Flint named after her is near the top of the list. Claressa posted on Facebook over the weekend that she was being honored with a street in Flint named after her. It's not just any street though, it's the street that Shields grew up on. Mayor Neeley surprised Shields at church on Sunday with the honor that Spencer St in Flint would now be known as Claressa Shields St.
Flint, MIfightnews.com

Hometown honors Claressa Shields

Women’s boxing star Claressa Shields was recently honored by her hometown of Flint, Michigan. City of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely honorably renamed Spencer Street into Claressa Shields Street. The next step is to determine if it will be a ceremonial name change or an official name change. Ceremonial would mean adding Shield’s name to the existing name and official would mean the removal of the existing street name and replacing it with Shield’s name.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Paycheck For Ugas Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also faced off against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st as Errol Spence Jr could not compete due to an eye injury. However, the match did not go the way anyone would have anticipated as Yordenis Ugas shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes To Be Stripped Of UFC Title?

Julianna Peña was supposed to co-headline UFC 265 on Saturday against Amanda Nunes. But the latter had tesed positive for COVID-19. The double-champ could not compete and “The Venezuelan Vixen” was furious. Dana White nixed Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes. The 31-year-old Peña was left frustrated by the recent turn...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Mother Drops Tyron Woodley Bombshell

Jake Paul’s mom, Pamela Ann Stepnick has a very simple message heading into her son’s mega fight with former UFC title holder Tyron Woodley – she just wants peace! During a recent interview with FightHype.com, momma Paul proclaimed that she and the mother of Tyron Woodley are actually ‘really cool together’ and is just looking for peace between the two camps. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Jake Paul recently leaked these bad Jorge Masvidal text messages.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks ‘Rigged’ Floyd Mayweather Fight In Video

Tito Ortiz alongside his upcoming opponent and UFC legend Anderson Silva were part of the Triller boxing fight press conference. He went on to speak about his upcoming bout with ‘The Spider’ and said that he wants to have fun with the boxing bout. Tito Ortiz opens up on his...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Josh Taylor vs Gervonta Davis part of World Boxing Association shake-up

It’s no secret the World Boxing Association is trying to clean up its act. The sanctioning body is at the brunt of frustrations over title numbers. From the inception of the “regular” world title belt to the mass of interim championships and the addition of the “Gold” title, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza got targeted for ridicule.
Las Vegas, NVYardbarker

Manny Pacquiao had to be spoon-fed by wife Jinkee after boxing loss

Manny Pacquiao needed some extra special care from his wife Jinkee after his boxing loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Ugas, who was a fill-in opponent after Errol Spence Jr. got hurt. The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend suffered a cut over his left eye and had blurry vision in his right eye after the defeat.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gervonta Davis reacts after being named to Jake Paul’s boxing hit list

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis reacted after recently being named to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul’s boxing and MMA hit list. On Saturday, Paul publicly released his hit list, and Davis was among the fighters who Paul says that he wants to eventually fight. At 25-0, Davis is one of the top young superstars in boxing, but he did not take kindly to seeing Paul publicly call him out. Taking to his social media not long after Paul released his hit list, Davis reacted to being a name on the list.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Caught ‘Stealing’ From WWE?

UFC President Dana White handles the operations of the promotion and takes the final call just like Vince McMahon does for WWE. White has been involved in controversies regarding the proper payment of UFC stars. He was previously called out for this multiple times including Jake Paul. However, it cannot be dismissed that White has made UFC what it is today as it remains the most popular promotion for MMA in the world right now. WWE Star ‘Nearly Died’ After Matt Riddle Match.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vitor Belfort unlikely to return to MMA, sees boxing as more favorable for fighters

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Vitor Belfort is enjoying his venture in boxing and he’s not looking back. The former UFC champion sees a return to MMA unlikely and plans to finish out his fighting days in professional boxing. Belfort returns to competition Sept. 11 when he takes on former world champion and boxing Olympic gold medalist Oscar De La Hoya at a Triller event in Los Angeles. It will be Belfort’s second professional boxing match; he debuted in 2006 with a knockout win over Josemario Neves.
UFCmmanews.com

Kayla Harrison Scoffs At Cris Cyborg’s Tease To Move Up For Fight

Kayla Harrison got a good laugh out of Cris Cyborg’s tweet immediately following last night’s PFL event. At yesterday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 2, Kayla Harrison turned in another sweatless victory when she defeated Genah Fabian in the main event via first-round TKO. With this win, Harrison improves her professional MMA record to 11-0 and will now be competing in the PFL women’s lightweight finals in a bid to repeat as champion and take home another $1 million prize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy