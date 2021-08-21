Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

By Sandra G. Boodman
SFGate
 8 days ago

Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disorder#Heart Failure#False Hope#Antique#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Kidsquillette.com

Children Are Lonelier Than Ever. Can Anything Be Done?

In East of Eden, John Steinbeck writes “all great and precious things are lonely.” Increasingly, our children fit that description. Loneliness among teens has reached troubling levels. For the decades encompassing the late 20th and early 21st centuries, teen mental health outcomes had been reliably stable or were even improving. No one was sure why, but the field of clinical psychology breathed a collective sigh of relief. To the deep dismay of psychologists and policymakers, that trend abruptly reversed in the early 2010s. Caution was urged, as many in the field believed the reversal was likely temporary and limited to a few Western countries. That optimism has been soundly squashed as study after study continues to document this downturn, and in some cases paint an even more dire situation than what was suggested by early reports. Recently released research by Jean Twenge, Jonathan Haidt, and colleagues in the Journal of Adolescence suggests that we may be entering a troubling era of sustained declines in happiness and wellbeing among teens. Even worse, these most recent findings come from dozens of countries around the globe, suggesting a spreading crisis of teen loneliness and poor mental health.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Jealous Husband Kicked Me Out in the Street with 3 Newborns – Story of the Day

After giving birth to my first son, I suddenly went into labor again and had twins. My husband kicked me out due to a past mistake, and I never forgave him. During my college years, I had an affair with a married professor, Mr. Benjamin Sutton. He promised that the relationship with his wife was over and would leave her soon. But that never happened. One day, Mr. Sutton invited me to his house.
Kidsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish. I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the youngest one. “Camille” has always been the "drama queen.”. If she didn't get her way, she pitched a fit and her parents acquiesced. As she...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Satan Made a Handsome Offer to an Attorney

A hard-working attorney was stuck in his office one day with a pile of documents that needed attention. The lawyer didn't even realize that he was the only one left in the office. Suddenly, Satan appeared in front of his work desk and made him an irresistible offer. The devil...
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Woman’s parents continue to host her unfaithful ex

I divorced my cheating husband, but my mother keeps inviting him over to her and Dad’s house. Not only does she invite him, she’s now inviting one of the women he cheated on me with! She tries to justify it by saying she isn’t going to keep him out of our daughter’s life. Our daughter lives with my parents — but she’s 23 years old. Am I wrong to be angry and for telling my mom SHE was wrong for choosing him over me? Our daughter is an adult and can go to visit her father.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
Tampa, FLflarecord.com

Parents sue doctor for baby's facial laceration during C-section

TAMPA - K.S., a minor, by and through his parents, Christopher and Kameika Smith, filed a complaint on July 22 in Hillsborough County Circuit Court against Suzanne R. Clemons, M.D. and Women's Care Florida, LLC for negligence. According to the complaint, on Nov. 10, 2020, Kameika Smith had a C-section...
Kidsmomjunction.com

Toddler Won't Sleep: Reasons And Tips To Help Them Sleep

“I want to pee!”, “I am hungry!”, “Can we read one more book, please?”—Do these lines seem familiar? Are you one of those exhausted, sleep-deprived parents whose toddler won’t go to bed without throwing tantrums no matter what?. We feel you, dear sleep-deprived parent! Stalling sleep is a common ploy...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy