Dominic Raab has “repeatedly refused to meet” with the family of Jagtar Singh Johal, a Scottish man who has been held in an Indian prison for almost four years without trial and claims to have been tortured, his brother has said.The foreign secretary did not acknowledge Nicola Sturgeon’s request to meet with Mr Johal’s family after she wrote to him earlier this month, urging him to “hear their requests” and assure them that he was raising the allegations of torture and concerns he will not receive a fair trial. Mr Raab failed to respond to the request for meeting in...