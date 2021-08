Syracuse, N.Y. – Three people were stabbed in the city over about three hours early Sunday morning in seemingly unrelated incidents, police said. Officers first responded to Upstate University Hospital at about 12:30 a.m. for a report a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach, said Sgt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department. Police are still unsure where that stabbing happened.