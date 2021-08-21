Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 15 Deaths Reported Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088koE_0bYo04Sy00

ANNAPOLIS Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,131 new COVID-19 cases and fifteen new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

More than 3.6 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rose to 5.07%.

Hospitalizations decreased by one to 655. Of those hospitalized, 496 remain in acute care and 159 remain in the ICU as of Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, there were 485,978 total confirmed cases and 9,716 deaths.

There are 3,664,666 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,419,809 doses. Of those, 3,755,143 are first doses with 6,383 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,383,833 second doses, 5,847 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 280,833 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 405 in the last day.

The state reported 79.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 7,033 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, August 18.

Of those cases, 627 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 71 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 4.6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 7,419 (214) 1*
Anne Arundel 46,168 (662) 15*
Baltimore 68,696 (1,666) 41*
Baltimore City 55,156 (1,248) 25*
Calvert 4,520 (86) 1*
Caroline 2,462 (32) 0*
Carroll 9,899 (254) 6*
Cecil 6,879 (159) 2*
Charles 11,946 (217) 2*
Dorchester 3,138 (64) 1*
Frederick 20,995 (339) 10*
Garrett 2,176 (65) 1*
Harford 17,551 (302) 7*
Howard 20,196 (257) 7*
Kent 1,435 (49) 2*
Montgomery 74,553 (1,591) 51*
Prince George’s 90,005 (1,575) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,175 (55) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,697 (135) 1*
Somerset 2,727 (43) 0*
Talbot 2,311 (46) 0*
Washington 15,376 (336) 4*
Wicomico 8,466 (181) 0*
Worcester 4,032 (107) 1*
Data not available 0 (33) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 28,796 (4) 0*
10-19 50,849 (6) 1*
20-29 89,449 (46) 1*
30-39 83,604 (118) 7*
40-49 72,038 (300) 5*
50-59 71,391 (833) 33*
60-69 47,503 (1,657) 27*
70-79 26,030 (2,463) 44*
80+ 16,318 (4,287) 104*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 254,489 (4,703) 107*
Male 231,489 (5,013) 115*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 153,406 (3,516) 83*
Asian (NH) 11,995 (330) 11*
White (NH) 174,254 (4,888) 108*
Hispanic 72,526 (846) 19*
Other (NH) 22,610 (107) 1*
Data not available 51,187 (29) 0*

Comments / 16

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Marylanders#Icu#Cdc#Coronavirus Resources#Wjz Latest Cdc Guidelines#Nh#Asian#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana Statewfyi.org

Indiana Schools Set New Cases Record, More Than 3,000 Cases In Last Week

Hoosier classrooms are now reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases, setting a pandemic record. The Indiana Department of Health’s school cases dashboard updates every Monday. This week it recorded 3,504 new student COVID-19 cases – 3,028 of which were reported in the last seven days. Join the conversation and sign...
Annapolis, MDWbaltv.com

Members of Gov. Hogan's staff test positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of Gov. Larry Hogan's staff tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman said Tuesday. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Hogan's deputy communications director, Kata D. Hall, said in a statement Tuesday night: "All testing, notification and quarantining protocols...
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

New coronavirus cases explode in Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia

The number of new reported coronavirus cases is exploding in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Berkeley County's increase in the number of new cases alone was almost 96%, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Jefferson County saw a 74% jump in the number of new infections. In Morgan County, the number of new cases increased by almost 55%
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Declares State of Emergency, Anne Arundel Urges Private Employers Mandate Vaccines As Covid Cases Rise

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The leaders of several of Maryland’s largest counties are alarmed at the continuing surge in COVID—19 cases and vowed to take action. Baltimore County’s executive declared a new state of emergency. It gives him the power to mandate masks and add other restrictions. “A local state of emergency says this is serious,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski told WJZ. Baltimore County’s Executive declared a state of emergency in response to #covid19. It gives authority to adopt more health measures, but no new mandates have been announced today. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lXNqdexUEW — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2021 But Olszewski said he is not...
Maryland StateWashington Post

Maryland teacher placed on leave for refusing to wear face mask

A Maryland teacher who did not comply with a school system mandate to wear a mask was placed on leave Wednesday, as thousands of educators prepare to welcome students back for a new school year in suburban Montgomery County. “I have just been placed on administrative leave, and I am...
KidsNews 12

Health officials: COVID-19 cases rising among New Jersey children under 18

The number of COVID-19 cases among children under the age of 18 is rising in New Jersey, according to the state Health Department. The uptick comes as millions of students get ready to head back to school. COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data. SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics...
Public Healthkxnet.com

North Dakota Health Department to start reporting breakthrough COVID cases

North Dakota’s Department of Health held a virtual town hall Thursday, presenting data about the delta variant, efficacy of vaccines and breakthrough infections. It also announced an update on the COVID-19 online dashboard. In the roughly hour-long meeting, doctors and public health officials discussed the surge of the delta variant....
Virginia StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 37.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 26. More than 626,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 45.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending August 26. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Maryland StatePosted by
Kaleah Mcilwain

Vaccine boosters are available in Maryland, who needs it and when

U.S. health officials announced Wednesday that booster shots against Covid-19 will be available to all Americans starting as early as September 20. "We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster," said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 1,206 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE. MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Friday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 484,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 1,206 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 5.06%, increased by 0.02; 6 deaths have...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

COVID claims two more Vermonters, now 273 deaths

Vermont COVID-19 New Confirmed Cases, Probable Cases, and Deaths. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health is reporting today two more deaths from COVID-19 for a statewide total of 273. Cases remain elevated because of the Delta variant. At the beginning of the summer cases were running below 10 on many days with no deaths and few hospitalized. The VDH also reported today that there were 141 additional cases with 33 people hospitalized and eight in the ICU.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland students are going back to school amid COVID surge. Share your questions, concerns and tips with us.

The return to in-person learning in a majority of schools across the state is about to begin, but it comes as the more contagious delta variant is contributing to a rise in coronavirus cases in Maryland. Hospital beds for kids are already starting to fill up, and doctors are worried that schools reopening will only worsen the problem, particularly since children under 12 are not yet eligible ...
Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

41 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 600 Students Quarantining In Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that 41 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 600 are in quarantine in Frederick County. The first day for students was Aug. 18 — a little over a week ago. Frederick County schools are requiring masks for everyone inside school buildings and on buses. Officials said they do have portable filtration systems in most classrooms to circulate air and that they are using all available space during lunches. They are urging anyone who is not feeling well to stay home. Data can be found here. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Public HealthAtlantic City Press

More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases in NJ, 11 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Atlantic: 26,937 cases, 667 deaths, 299,047 vaccine doses administered. Cape May: 5,222 cases, 180 deaths, 111,146 vaccine doses administered. Cumberland: 15,785 cases, 409 deaths, 139,509 vaccine doses administered. Ocean: 70,700 cases, 2,050 deaths, 571,517 vaccine doses administered. Figures are as...
Maryland Stateoutbreaknewstoday.com

Baltimore: 1st human West Nile virus case reported in Maryland

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced that an adult living in the Baltimore metropolitan area has tested positive for the West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year. ​. The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes who have...

Comments / 16

Community Policy