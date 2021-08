Christy Carlson Romano admitted Shia LaBeouf’s success used to make her “salty,” so much so that at one point she couldn’t bring herself to watch any of his movies. “We went from seeing each other every day, to not seeing each other for years, to him being this huge star,” the “Even Stevens” star said in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday. “For a while, I think the ghost of who Shia was and who he became was really frustrating for me.”