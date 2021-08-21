SC college welcomes men into dorms for 1st time in 167 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A private college in South Carolina is allowing men to live on campus for the first time since it was founded 167 years ago.

About 45 men moved into a dorm set aside for them at Columbia College on Thursday, media outlets reported.

College officials said last year they decided to bring men to what had been an all women’s college because enrollment had fallen 25% in the past decade.

“Most women now are looking for a co-educational experience. Also, we really believe the opportunity that we provide and the environment we have is a good one for men to grow. And so it’s expanding our outreach to men of course but also to a broader group of women,” said Columbia College President Tom Bogart, who took over as leader of the school in October.

Jordan Wright was one of the first men to move into the Columbia College dorms.

“I feel like it’s a good experience,” Wright said. “It’s a new beginning and new blessings. I know it’s a little different now, but I feel like everything is still going to go good with the boys and girls, even though it’s a new thing.”