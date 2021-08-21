Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Suspects charged in string of burglaries over 2 years

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A two-year investigation led to charges against a dozen people in Gwinnett County in connection with a string of burglaries targeting people of Asian descent, police said.

Since at least 2019 people targeting victims of Asian descent have forced their way into homes and then stolen money, jewelry and identification documents, Gwinnett police said in a news release Tuesday. Property with a total value of more than $2.1 million was stolen during about 200 burglaries.

When the Gwinnett County Police Department’s burglary unit executed two search warrants on Aug. 9, they found about 200 high-end handbags, money and jewelry, in addition to counterfeit social security cards and passports.

Twelve people have been indicted in Gwinnett County as a result of the investigation.

The suspects have also been linked to burglaries in Forsyth, Oconee, Clarke, Bibb and Fayette counties in Georgia, as well as in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, police said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

550K+
Followers
304K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Oconee, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Forsyth, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Burglary#Ap#Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Trial opens for Florida man charged in 3 separate slayings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trial has begun for a Florida man in one of three separate slayings he is accused of committing during a short period in 2017. Jury selection began last week in West Palm Beach in the case of 37-year-old Jonathan Gray Shuler. This trial is about the killing of Junior Petit-Bien, 34, who was shot 13 times inside his father’s home on Feb 3, 2017.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida corrections trainee dies in accidental shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Department of Corrections trainee was killed in an accidental shooting, officials say. The department released a statement Saturday identifying the trainee as Whitney Cloud, who had been with the agency since June. She was assigned to the Jefferson Correctional Institution and was training at Wakulla Correctional Institution in Crawfordville.
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Donations help Wyoming sheriff’s office acquire 2 new K-9s

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Before they were together on the streets, they were together in a barn. Temporarily living in a two-bedroom barn loft in Alabama, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies Trevor Osborn and Kyle Rhoades had the time to get close to Torc and Borys, their new K-9s-in-training that shared those same close quarters with them earlier this year.
Haysville, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fatal turnpike shooting may be considered self defense

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a fatal weekend shooting along the Kansas Turnpike may have been done in self defense in response to road rage. Kanaas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden said the shooting was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the Haysville exit of the Kansas Turnpike toll road, but officials didn’t immediately release many details of the shooting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy