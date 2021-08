Q: I am a homeowner living in Northeast Portland for 20-plus years. I grew up in New York knowing little about gardening and learning how to care for my yard has been quite the challenge over the years. I have more time now to devote and I would like to finally begin to cultivate a beautiful and sustainable garden. The immediate problem is that due to many factors, my yard is filled with years of overgrown weeds, aging neglected plants and shrubs, and I’m not sure where exactly to start. I’ve spent a lot of time this spring/summer pulling weeds, cutting out and digging out massive invasive weeds and plants, and looking around and trying to figure out what to do and next and how to do it. This is where I get stuck.