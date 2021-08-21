Cancel
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County appoints interim sheriff after COVID death

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hinds County now has an interim sheriff after former Sheriff Lee Vance died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed Marshand Crisler to the interim job. He is a former Jackson City Council member and Utica police chief, The Clarion Ledger reported.

Crisler will serve in the position until a Nov. 2 special election. The winner of that election will serve the rest of Vance’s term, which expires in January 2024.

Vance died Aug. 3, almost two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak of the illness at a jail he oversaw.

Crisler has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He was also chief administrative officer for former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

When appointed Monday during a special supervisors’ meeting, Crisler said he plans to begin his tenure as interim sheriff with an assessment of the department’s strengths and weaknesses. Working with the Jackson Police Department to fight crime in the capital city and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in the county will be a focus.

