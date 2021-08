Americans traveling to the European Union will soon face additional Covid restrictions as the United States is set to be removed from the “safe travel” list.The procedure to remove the US from the EU’s list has already begun, diplomats told Reuters on Friday. The update to the travel restrictions would also see Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia removed from the safe travel list.The restrictions, which would apply to citizens traveling to any of the 27 nations, would go into effect on Monday, according to the report, as long as no EU country objects.The discussion of whether to reimpose Covid...