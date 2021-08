Fans all over the world were devastated by the loss of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. Famous musicians, including Paul McCartney of The Beatles, have been sharing online tributes in honor of Watts. Even country music star Keith Urban took to social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the rock 'n' roll legend saying he was "shocked and truly saddened" by his death. Urban refers to one of the greatest drummers of his generation as the "gentleman soul of rock and roll."