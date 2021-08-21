Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ESG is one of our biggest growth opportunities, S&P Dow Jones CEO says

By Lizzy Gurdus, @lizzygurdus
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental, social and governance investing is making a big splash in the world of indexing. BlackRock's iShares has predicted investment in the space will grow to $1 trillion by 2030. It's already on track for a record year in 2021, with over $21 billion in inflows just in the first quarter.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Novogratz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#S P#Ceo#Standardization#Esg#S P Dow Jones#Ishares#Cnbc#Trucost#Sec#Galaxy Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
BusinessCNBC

A key jobs report in the week ahead could drive the next big market move

Next Friday's August employment report looms large in what could be an otherwise quiet late summer week for markets. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Friday emphasized the need for more strong jobs data before the central bank would start to unwind its bond program, putting heightened focus on that employment report.
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Investing in either “growth” stocks or “value” stocks, or both. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer’s financial condition and industry position, and market and economic conditions to select investments.
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Best Stocks to Buy if ESG Investing Is Your Thing

Back in April, Morningstar’s Christine Benz put together three mutual fund portfolios catering to investors focused on ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. Each of the funds has stocks to buy for the long haul. For the sake of our stock-focused audience, I’ll use Morningstar’s Aggressive ESG Mutual Fund Retirement...
Marketsu.today

Grayscale Cryptocurrency Fund Premium Hits Negative

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Investor ESG Software Market by Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, and Forecast for 2021-2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Investor environmental, social and governance (ESG) software is useful to companies and organizations to aggregate accurate, consistent, and comparable ESG performance data from all portfolios as well as funds. The investor ESG software optimizes ESG programs so that the users of that software can achieve better businesses values and screen investments. Rising government initiatives to promote ESG investment is boosting the growth of global investor ESG software market. For instance, in March 2021, the European Union (EU) laid down regulations under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). SFDR made it mandatory for fund managers who marketed ESG financial products to show exactly how they met the specific standards. Additionally, Chinese government had set a deadline by the end of 2020, which made it mandatory for listed firms to disclose how they were contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy in China. Hence, the adoption of technologies is estimated to open new avenues in the growth of global investor ESG software market. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, governments have imposed regulations, such as travel bans and lockdowns, which has escalated the need to incorporate more software and related technologies to automate systems related to ESG. Hence, the development and rollout of such automation systems through software is expected to supplement the growth of global investor ESG software market over the forecast period.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500, NASDAQ And Dow Jones Forecast

E-mini S&P September higher again hitting the next targets of 4445/50 and 4475/79. NASDAQ September through 15130/170 for 15235/245 and as far as 15337. E-mini Dow Jones September beat strong resistance at 34850/900 for a buy signal & clears resistance at 35175/200 for a chance to retest the all time high at 35500/550.
Marketsetftrends.com

The ESG Opportunity for Indexing, the ETF Industry

The growing popularity of environmental, social, and governance investing has also been a boon for the indexing and exchange traded fund industries. BlackRock’s iShares has projected investment in the ESG space surge to $1 trillion by 2030, CNBC reports. “We’re … treating ESG as one of our biggest growth opportunities,”...
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ, And Russell Head South, U.S. Dollar Up

All 4 indexes fell this week, with the Russell small caps falling the most, down -2.54%. “The account of the Fed’s July 27-28 meeting showed Fed officials largely expect that later this year they will reduce the central bank’s emergency monthly purchases of $120 billion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

Is there an investment opportunity for 'bad' ESG assets?

The past 18 months have seen an acceleration of the Environment Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, and this is a positive development. However, this has created a dichotomy: investors clamour for "good" ESG assets and are keen to shun "poor" ones, says Andrew Probert of Duff & Phelps. A low...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow edge lower ahead of Fed minutes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes: Dow down 0.23%, S&P falls 0.20%, Nasdaq flat (Adds comment, details; updates prices) Aug 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow inched lower in choppy...
Marketsetftrends.com

A Diversifying Market: ESG in the Nasdaq, S&P 500

Women now occupy 30% of the seats on executive boards of the S&P 500 companies, reports Bloomberg. Bloomberg found that 251 companies as of July had a minimum of 30% female leadership when 13 more seats were added to executive boards. The shift comes as a push for ESG is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy