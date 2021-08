Hurricane Ida now a category 2, will likely gain considerably more strength before it makes landfall tomorrow evening. We are looking at the potential for it to make landfall as a category 4, which will be the strongest Hurricane to make landfall this season. We are already seeing some showers and storms coming off of this large storm, and as it breaks apart, it’s remnants are likely to bring heavy rain and storms to the CSRA, starting Tuesday night, and getting worse through Wednesday.