Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, NY

Auburn City Council transfers $3.84 million for city programs

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8e1F_0bYnxBZ500

$3.84 million dollars were approved for transfer by the Auburn City Council on Thursday night.

The funds are being transferred from the American Rescue Plan, which gave the city $21 million dollars.

Funding will be used for city programs.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#The Auburn City Council#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
iPad
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy