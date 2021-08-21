Auburn City Council transfers $3.84 million for city programs

$3.84 million dollars were approved for transfer by the Auburn City Council on Thursday night.

The funds are being transferred from the American Rescue Plan, which gave the city $21 million dollars.

Funding will be used for city programs.

