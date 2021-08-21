Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Study reveals vaccines are still the most effective way at preventing hospitalization due to COVID

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
A report was released by the New York State Department of Health that finds vaccinations against COVID to still remain effective against hospitalization.

The report comes as the state pushes people to get vaccinated with the spread of the Delta variant this summer.

The report studied hospitalizations for people ages 18 and older in NY and compared both vaccinated and unvaccinated rates of hospitalization between May 3 and July 25.

The data showed vaccines remain effective 92-95% of the time when preventing hospitalization.

For reducing COVID altogether rates were between 80 and 92%.

