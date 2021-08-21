Louisiana Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing sites at LSU, Southern
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced several COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) will be set up across the state during the week of Aug. 23-29. In Region 2, which includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Ascension, Iberville and Point Coupee parishes, there will be three testing sites set up, two at LSU and one at Southern.www.wafb.com
Comments / 4