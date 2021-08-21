Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts from same model that called Gibson's standout NFL season

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new NFL season is just a few weeks away and we should start to see a heavier dose of starters as we enter Week 2 of the preseason. These games can give us an idea of how each team's depth chart is structured and give insights into where we should slot players in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. In Houston, there's a four-way battle for running back touches among veterans Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead. If any individual can seize hold of the No. 1 role, he could be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#High Fantasy#American Football#Sportsline#Niners#Fields#14 Of 20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Honest Message For Nebraska Fans

College football is officially back and that means ESPN’s College GameDay is back on TV screens around the country. During Saturday morning’s show, the GameDay crew gave a brief look at the day’s slate of games. The first game of the day pits Nebraska against Illinois in a Big Ten showdown.
NFLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Why the Vikings should have traded for Gardner Minshew

Watching the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' preseason finale, you had to know Mike Zimmer was dying inside. With his job presumably on the line, Zimmer has been stuck with a roster that's been lacking depth. While the offensive line, safeties and linebackers are a concern, his biggest issue has to be the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLNew York Post

Most of the fun is near the top with WRs in fantasy football drafts

In the fifth of a six-part fantasy draft preview series leading up to the NFL season, Fantasy Insanity discusses which running backs to draft when. Next week: recap. Deep pools are nice. Lots of room to swim around. Takes a bit longer to get to the bottom. But normally most of the fun is still at the surface, near the top of the water.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: The one player who may have saved his 2021 season

The Chicago Bears had one player who may have saved his 2021 season tonight versus the Tennesee Titans. The Bears found a way to win a game I did not think they had a chance to win. With Tennessee dealing with multiple players unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols, the Chicago Bears squeaked out a 27-24 victory over the Titans.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Who should be the second pick in fantasy football drafts in 2021?

When it comes to fantasy football, the draft is one event every enthusiast looks forward to like a child during the holiday season. The player you select in the first round of your draft helps build a foundation for your fantasy team and can determine strategy. Who would you select if you were on the clock and had the second pick in a fantasy football draft? This article will address that question and more.
NFLESPN

Fantasy football 12-team, 1/2 PPR mock draft: First eight picks are RBs

In the eighth mock draft of the season, members of our ESPN Fantasy Football and NFL staff took part in a 12-team, 1/2 PPR league. After last week's two-QB mock draft, the biggest difference was naturally that the first round shifted back to being dominated by running backs. And, of course, quarterbacks returned to being middle-round selections, for the most part.

Comments / 0

Community Policy