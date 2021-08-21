Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Breakouts from same model that called Gibson's standout NFL season

The new NFL season is just a few weeks away and we should start to see a heavier dose of starters as we enter Week 2 of the preseason. These games can give us an idea of how each team's depth chart is structured and give insights into where we should slot players in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. In Houston, there's a four-way battle for running back touches among veterans Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead. If any individual can seize hold of the No. 1 role, he could be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers.