25% RABATT bei Wyndham Rewards Punktesale

Wyndham Rewards hat wieder mal einen Punktesale gestartet. Mit 25% Rabatt ist der leider nicht extrem attraktiv. “Between August 16, 2021, 12:00:01 am ET and August 25, 2021, 11:59:59 pm ET (the “Promotion Period”), Wyndham Rewards members who purchase Wyndham Rewards points from points.com receive a discount of twenty percent (20%) or twenty-five percent (25%) off the price per point on their points purchase, as determined by the number of points purchased. A minimum purchase is required to receive either Discount; amount of such minimum will be set forth at online point of purchase and is determined by member’s purchase history. Purchases made during the Promotion Period will be applied against the annual maximum cap of forty-five thousand (45,000) Wyndham Rewards points. Offer is subject to change. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Only purchases made online are eligible for this offer. Points will be posted to the recipient’s Wyndham Rewards account within 72 hours after the completed transaction. Points purchases do not count toward Member Levels. All points.com transactions are final and non-refundable. A GST/HST charge applies to purchases by Canadian residents. An additional QST charge applies to purchases by Quebec residents. Points.com and Wyndham Rewards reserve the right to terminate this offer at any time. Points purchased are subject to the Wyndham Rewards program terms and conditions.”

