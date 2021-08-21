‘Recipe For Disaster’: Tree Removal Companies Anticipating Heavy Damage From Tropical Storm Henri

BOSTON (CBS) — The soil in Massachusetts is still water-logged thanks to Thursday’s storm and a historically wet July. That is creating real concern for tree removal companies ahead of Tropical Storm Henri’s arrival on Sunday.

Take the rain, the wet ground, “factored with high winds coming Sunday, more rain, and then we have this time of year in August you still have leaves on the trees. So they’re heavier and the wetness, it’s definitely a recipe for disaster,” said Quentin Nowland with Lynch Landscape & Tree Service.

Trees are at a huge risk of uprooting.

Arborists at Lynch Landscape & Tree Service in Sudbury are getting ready for a busy storm clean up after the storm passes.

“We’re in the process right now of sharpening chainsaws, doing maintenance on the shippers, getting the tree trucks ready and making sure all the truck in the fleet are fueled,” Nowland said Friday.