Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Recipe For Disaster’: Tree Removal Companies Anticipating Heavy Damage From Tropical Storm Henri

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NLKj_0bYnwGnf00

BOSTON (CBS) — The soil in Massachusetts is still water-logged thanks to Thursday’s storm and a historically wet July. That is creating real concern for tree removal companies ahead of Tropical Storm Henri’s arrival on Sunday.

Take the rain, the wet ground, “factored with high winds coming Sunday, more rain, and then we have this time of year in August you still have leaves on the trees. So they’re heavier and the wetness, it’s definitely a recipe for disaster,” said Quentin Nowland with Lynch Landscape & Tree Service.

Trees are at a huge risk of uprooting.

Arborists at Lynch Landscape & Tree Service in Sudbury are getting ready for a busy storm clean up after the storm passes.

“We’re in the process right now of sharpening chainsaws, doing maintenance on the shippers, getting the tree trucks ready and making sure all the truck in the fleet are fueled,” Nowland said Friday.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Tropical Storm#Tree#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Julian Forms Over The Central Subtropical Atlantic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Julian has formed over the central subtropical Atlantic. As of the 11 a.m. advisory, the storm was 865 south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Julian is moving toward the northeast near 17 mph. A faster motion toward the northeast and then north over the north Atlantic is expected through Tuesday. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is anticipated through Sunday night. Weakening should begin on Monday, with Julian likely becoming post-tropical by Monday evening. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy