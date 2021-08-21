Dog Lovers Get Their Own Board Game

The zoomies are also known as frenetic random activity periods. That’s when dogs get a hyper streak and run around like maniacs for ten minutes or so. Almost all dogs experience this and its a way for them to burn energy. Depending on the animal, it could happen for a number of different reasons. Maybe they know its almost time for a walk or they’ve been cooped up while you’re at work. The activity bursts usually take place at the same time each day but, if your dog is getting them more often, it could be a way of showing you they need more exercise.