Dog Lovers Get Their Own Board Game
Alderac Entertainment Group has announced a new game called Dog Lover that's all about....well, loving dogs. The new game, designed by David Short, is all about taking care of their dogs. Over the course of the game, players will fetch cards, collect bones, and gather food for their dogs. Players will be tasked with rescuing dogs from the shelter, training them, and cherishing them. The player who takes care of their dog the best will win the game.comicbook.com
