Robeson County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

Board approves

a trio of projects

LUMBERTON — Three economic development projects that will create 64 jobs and bring more than $7.9 million in net investment to Robeson County were approved today by the Rural Infrastructure Authority Board, according to the director of the county’s office of Economic Development.

The three projects are:

— A $140,000 grant for Project MAPS to support the reuse of a 52,000-square-foot building in Lumberton. The site will become a new location for Air Production & Service, Inc.

— A $200,000 grant for Project Bovine to support the reuse of a 27,432-square-foot building in Fairmont for Brianwood Custom Meats, LLC, a startup meat processing facility.

— Project Aeris was the recipient of $170,000 grant that will support the expansion of a building in Fairmont for Harger Lighting & Grounding, Inc., a manufacturer of lighting protection and grounding equipment.

***

Tribal Council hears

plea for scholarship

PEMBROKE — Representatives from Methodist University’s Physician Assistant Program asked Thursday for the Lumbee Tribal Council’s support in establishing a scholarship devoted to Lumbee students.

The scholarship would be a worth $50,000 — $25,000 a semester for two semesters — and would be awarded each year to one Lumbee student in the program, said Jennifer Mish, Methodist University’s director of Admissions and Alumni Development, during a presentation delivered during the Tribal Council’s regular meeting.

***

Shooting victim

gets identified

MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old Maxton man found shot to death on Wednesday.

Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday about 5:55 p.m. to a report of a person shot on Dixons Drive in Maxton. Stephan Ruppel, of Dixons Drive, was found deceased.

The investigation continues in the case.

Anyone with information can call 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]oso.org.

***

Man charged with

kidnapping, assault

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with kidnapping and a forcible sexual offense.

Brian Edward Keane, 43, of Sandhills Road, has been charged with one felony count each of first degree kidnapping and second degree forcible sexual offense. He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Keane has been processed into Richmond County Jail and is held under a $500,000 secured bond.

From Champion Media reports

Comments / 0

