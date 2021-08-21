Cancel
Public Health

People in the U.S. who received Moderna’s or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a booster dose in September

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Federal health officials said Wednesday that a third dose of the COVID-19 shots developed by Moderna and Pfizer will be available in mid-September for Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least eight months.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Inc#Moderna Inc#The Johnson Johnson#J J#Covid#Delta
