WATCH: Tim Anderson’s clutch hits carry Chicago White Sox past Tampa Bay Rays

Tim Anderson hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning and go-ahead single in the 11th as the Chicago White Sox topped the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 on Friday at St. Petersburg, Fla., in a meeting of American League division leaders.

Ryan Tepera recorded the final three outs to notch the save, fanning the last two batters to help Chicago rebound from squandering a late lead and win for the fourth time in five games.

Austin Meadows lined a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a three-run eighth inning rally that put the Rays ahead 5-4.

Limited to two runs and three hits in seven innings against Chicago starter Lucas Giolito, the Rays struck against relievers Craig Kimbrel and Aaron Bummer in the eighth. Tampa Bay benefitted from two walks and an RBI infield single from Wander Franco before Chicago intentionally walked Nelson Cruz to load the bases. Meadows responded with a two-run hit against Bummer.

Anderson drilled a home run against JT Chargois leading off the ninth to tie the game at 5-all.

Yoan Moncada had a two-run home run for Chicago to extend his hitting streak to seven games, Anderson collected three hits and Luis Robert added an RBI double among his two hits. Jose Abreu drove in two runs, including an insurance tally on a groundout in the 11th.

Giolito struck out eight and did not issue a walk for the third time in four August starts. He retired the final eight Rays batters he faced following Manuel Margot’s fifth-inning triple.

Liam Hendriks (8-3) picked up the victory in relief, striking out one in a scoreless 10th.

Andrew Kittredge (8-2) took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) and one hit in two innings. He struck out two.

Meadows had two hits for the Rays, and Ji-Man Choi hit a solo homer.

Rays starter Michael Wacha scattered four runs and eight hits in five innings. Wacha struck out nine without walking a batter.

Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as his hitting streak (nine games) and home run streak (five) both came to an end.

–Field Level Media

