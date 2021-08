Boaters looking for a less-visited, but still scenic stretch of the Yellowstone River to float should check out the section between Columbus and Park City. Since it is a 24-mile float, rafters may want to wait until there is more water and flows are swifter. Or plan on a very long day with a lot of rowing or paddling. Fortunately, flows are trending closer to normal at 3,590 cubic feet per second after recent rains, as measured at the Billings gauge. At Livingston, flows were 2,100 cfs.