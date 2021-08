ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Investing in either “growth” stocks or “value” stocks, or both. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer’s financial condition and industry position, and market and economic conditions to select investments.