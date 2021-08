Approximately 150 people (1/3 being kids and about 15 tourists) joined together on the four corners at the stop light corner in front of Safeway on August 18. They were a part of a state wide protest against the mask wearing mandates. All came to share their desire to make a choice on whether or not to wear a mask. They feel it is an individual’s choice to do what they want with their body as one sign said, “My body, my choice”. Area schools start back to school next week. Photos courtesy Susie Fox.