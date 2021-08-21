Cancel
Pets

‘The Witcher 3’ Fan Builds Place Of Power As A Memorial To Their Dog

This The Witcher 3 player has created the most wonderful memorial for their pet who passed away - they built a Place of Power with their name inscribed in Elvish. Apologies in advance for any spelling mistakes in this article. I am trying to type through my tears. We know that video games, like books or movies or other forms of art, are a touching way to pay tribute to the people who have changed our lives. Last summer, The Lord Of The Rings Online players gathered to say goodbye to actor Sir Ian Holm with a walk to Rivendell, celebrations in Bag End, and vigils at the Celondim docks. And, after the death of the German Shepherd who played Dogmeat in Fallout 4, Bethesda donated $10,000 to the Montgomery County Humane Society in Maryland to honour her contributions to the characterisation of the canine companion.

