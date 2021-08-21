Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Twins (54-69) and New York Yankees (71-52) clash Saturday at 1:10 p.m. ET to continue a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Twins vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Kenta Maeda is the projected starting pitcher for the Twins. He is 6-4 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9.5 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 in 102 IP over 20 starts in 2021.

Has turned his season around with improvements in control and missing bats. Has logged a 10.7 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 since July 4. He’s posted a 2.98 ERA over that stretch.

Has been a road struggler this season (5.77 ERA) and in recent years (5.04 ERA since 2019).

RHP Gerrit Cole is the projected starter for the Yankees. In 22 starts, Cole is 11-6 with a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 12.2 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9 in 136 IP.

Missed the first two weeks of August after testing positive for COVID-19 and is making his second start since returning. Threw 90 pitches in his return outing.

Has posted a 4.81 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 39 1/3 IP over his last seven starts.

Twins at Yankees odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Money line: Twins +200 (bet $100 to win $200 | Yankees -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

Twins +200 (bet $100 to win $200 | Yankees -250 (bet $250 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: Twins +1.5 (-108) | Yankees -1.5 (-112)

Twins +1.5 (-108) | Yankees -1.5 (-112) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Prediction

Twins 5, Yankees 4

The Yankees bludgeoned the Twins, 10-2, Friday night and have taken the first two games of this series. New York has won eight straight overall and is a robust 20-7 since July 27.

Minnesota rolled into the Bronx playing good baseball. The Twins had been 10-5 over their previous 15 games

Going against the grain of a win streak is tough, but the price here on Minnesota is right, and there is value on that side of the ledger. Maeda has been a better pitcher than his surface numbers would indicate, and the Yankees are seeing him for the first time.

Cole did not make any rehab appearances prior to his return; a second-time out after a layoff can produce some lackluster results.

BACK THE TWINS (+200).

The Yankees have played in a slew of close games, and it’s tempting to want to take a run-and-a-half with the visitors. But the price here isn’t terribly attractive. PASS.

The Yanks were able to reset their bullpen in Friday’s walkover. It’s a deep group but one that stumbles at the back end with high frequency.

With some lean against Cole, a healthy respect for the bats on both sides, and against an inward breeze but on a hot, humid day — back the traffic on the bags and the funny-shaped one being traversed nine times or more.

TAKE THE OVER 8.5 (-105).

