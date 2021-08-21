Cancel
Agriculture

Health officials warn people not to take a drug meant for livestock to ward off or treat Covid-19

By Chris Boyette
CNN
 8 days ago
(CNN) — Mississippi health officials are warning residents not to take an anti-parasitic drug -- in most cases, a formulation purchased at livestock supply centers -- to treat or prevent Covid-19. The Mississippi State Department of Health issued an alert on Friday that the Mississippi Poison Control Center has received an increasing number of calls from people who have taken the drug known as ivermectin -- and that at least 70% of such calls related to "ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers."

