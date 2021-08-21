Alabama recruiting: Four-star OT Elijah Pritchett has Tide in top 4

Alabama’s efforts on the recruiting trail continue to pay off as it was announced yesterday afternoon that four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett had cut his list of schools to four and Alabama made the cut.

The announcement came via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits.

Pritchett is a talented offensive tackle prospect from Carver High School in Columbus, GA. A consensus four-star prospect, Pritchett had offers from nearly every high-level school in the country.

Alongside Alabama, Prichett also likes Georgia, Florida State, and Southern California.

Right now it looks like a battle between Alabama and Florida State for the coveted Pritchett.

