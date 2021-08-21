Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama recruiting: Four-star OT Elijah Pritchett has Tide in top 4

By Stacey Blackwood
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9NoH_0bYnszwA00

Alabama’s efforts on the recruiting trail continue to pay off as it was announced yesterday afternoon that four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett had cut his list of schools to four and Alabama made the cut.

The announcement came via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits.

Pritchett is a talented offensive tackle prospect from Carver High School in Columbus, GA. A consensus four-star prospect, Pritchett had offers from nearly every high-level school in the country.

Alongside Alabama, Prichett also likes Georgia, Florida State, and Southern California.

Right now it looks like a battle between Alabama and Florida State for the coveted Pritchett.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
Columbus, GA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Tide#Ga#Carver High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Alabama Statethecutoffnews.com

This is the Best County to Live in Alabama

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous SEC Coach Has Telling Admission On Gus Malzahn

For the first time since 2012, Auburn prepares for a football season without Guz Malzahn. The 2013 SEC Coach of the Year was let go before last year’s Citrus Bowl loss versus Northwestern. This week, an anonymous SEC coach spoke about the rationale behind Malzahn’s firing. “The real reason Gus...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I have a feeling that the state of North Carolina...

Is going to screw up the Georgia game for us with this new Delta virus media blitz. We better start pushing to move this game to Clemson or by the time of kickoff, we will be playing in mask in front of no fans. hufferbilly®. Orange Blooded [2073]. TigerPulse: 76%
Georgia StateWKRC

Ga. football coaches placed on administrative paid leave

MACON, Ga. (WGXA/WKRC) - Southwest High School head coach Joe Dupree and offensive coordinator Robert Cummings were placed on paid administrative leave. School officials share that this was in response to results of a recent investigation. No further information on the investigation is being revealed at this time, according to...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn’s Bizarre Sign

Late Wednesday night, football fans learned that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin installed a bizarre sign. “Apparently Bryan Harsin installed a sign in the elevator of the athletics complex saying it’s for injured players only; everyone else has to take the stairs,” Tom Green of AL.com reported. “He wants that ‘blue collar mentality’ on his team, estimates he climbs the stairs ~18 times a day.”
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
Atlanta, GArealtor.com

Longtime Atlanta Braves Manager Bobby Cox Sells Georgia Farm for $600K

The former manager and baseball executive, now 80 years old, sold the 17.3-acre North Georgia getaway in late May. He originally picked up the gated and fenced ranch-style home back in 1992 for $75,000, according to public records. The recent sale represents another win for the fiery skipper, who pocketed a respectable profit from the sale.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy