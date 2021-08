Playing Ballard Memorial for the seventh straight year, the Marshals have won the last six and lead the overall series 9-2 since their first game in 1975. Friday at home, Marshall County handily won the seventh straight over the Bombers 62-0 in their home season-opener. It was the most points in a game for the Marshals since the August 31, 2018 record-setting game against the Bombers they won 70-52.