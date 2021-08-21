Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Everything we know heading into Bears' preseason game vs. Bills

By Alyssa Barbieri
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TW1bK_0bYnsqzd00

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game, where there will be plenty to watch and players looking to prove themselves worthy of a starting job or roster spot.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

How to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4Vxt_0bYnsqzd00

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, Aug. 21, Noon CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: NFL Network

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Betting line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAEu2_0bYnsqzd00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are considered 4.5-point favorites over the Bills, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Andy Dalton's expected playing time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crm8Z_0bYnsqzd00
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports

Expect to see a lot more Andy Dalton and the starting offense against the Bills. Dalton only played seven snaps in last week’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, but that’s expected to change. Matt Nagy said Dalton will play into the second quarter before rookie Justin Fields takes over. Chicago’s starting offense failed to establish a rhythm last week against Miami, where they had two three-and-outs. They’ll be looking to change that against the Bills.

Justin Fields expected to play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027dPQ_0bYnsqzd00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Justin Fields sat out Wednesday’s practice with a sore groin, where Nagy was being “extremely cautious” with the intent being for him to play against the Bills, which gives the Bears a better opportunity to evaluate him. Fields was limited in his return to practice Thursday, and the expectation is he’ll play against Buffalo.

Don't expect to see new LT Jason Peters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192uOx_0bYnsqzd00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have an open competition at left tackle, where Jason Peters, Larry Borom and Elijah Wilkinson are all in the running. But don’t expect to see Peters against the Bills. Peters will participate in team warmups on Saturday, but the goal is to ensure he’s healthy and has a good sense of the playbook before the Bears turn him loose the following Saturday against the Titans.

The return of Mitch Trubisky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OJuA_0bYnsqzd00
USA Today

Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky makes his return to Soldier Field on Saturday, where he’ll be starting for the Bills with starter Josh Allen not playing. With Trubisky getting the start, he’ll have to face his former defense, which gave him fits on a regular basis during practice. Only now, they’re allowed to hit him.

Updated depth chart

The Bears released an updated unofficial depth chart heading into their second preseason game, which featured some notable changes. We also broke the whole thing down.

List

List

Game Preview

We’re getting you ready for Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills with these game previews:

List

List

List

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Il Streaming#Nfl Network Radio#Wbbm 780#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields is how the football gods repay the Bears for getting Chicago Mitchell Trubisky

Justin Fields was in his bag again in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Even though the Chicago Bears got destroyed by a Buffalo Bills team that featured a whole lot of Nickelodeon MVP and former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the things Fields did on the field should still stand out. Fields is giving Bears fans a reason to be optimistic about the franchise’s future. And that’s without having to sweat and think about a lost third-overall pick via a trade-up to the second slot.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?
NFLchatsports.com

Bills vs Bears: Who we are watching on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon and while most of Buffalo’s starters won’t play, the Bears are planning on playing their first-string. It should provide a nice measuring stick for a lot of players fighting to make the roster. Here are the players we...
NFLchatsports.com

Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills game preview

Chicago Bears (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) The week could not go fast enough as every Chicago Bears Fan is eager to see how Justin Fields fares in his second preseason game on August 21 versus the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. But it’s not just Fields that needs to...
NFLBuffalo News

Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' second preseason game against Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills will get a feel for their usual pregame routine this weekend. The team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. Even though they are now a prime-time draw, the Bills' first four regular season games are all 1 p.m. start times, and 10 of the 16 scheduled games (one time is still to be announced) are early-afternoon starts.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 41-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their 2nd preseason game

10 thoughts after 2017 first-round draft pick Mitch Trubisky came to Soldier Field and led the Buffalo Bills to a 41-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon in the second preseason game. 1. The Bears have three goals to accomplish over the next three weeks. They want to develop Andy Dalton and get him ready for the season opener. They want to play the quarterback of the future, ...
NFL247Sports

Cole Kmet confident Chicago Bears offense can takeoff in 2021

LAKE FOREST, Ill.— For the Chicago Bears, one question has seemingly lingered since the franchise hired head coach Matt Nagy four years ago: When will the Bears turn into an offensive powerhouse. 2018, Nagy's first season provided some hope before the offense limped to the finish line in both 2019 and 2020. Entering 2021, with new starting quarterbacks in Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, Chicago retained eight starters from the previous season, setting the stage for what appears to be another intriguing season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears: Justin Fields unable to do anything with poor offensive line play

The Chicago Bears are not off to a great start versus the Tennessee Titans and we cannot put much blame on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Instead, the Bears’ offensive line woes are continuing despite this being the first game that all of the projected opening day starters are playing together. What makes it worse, the Bears starting offensive line is playing against the Titans’ backups.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears Game Today: Bears vs Titans injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Preseason Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Tennessee Titans tonight in their final preseason game of the 2021 season. This is a weird situation as the Titans are dealing with a somewhat severe COVID-19 outbreak, causing plenty of players to miss the game. Hopefully, none of the issues spread to the Chicago Bears or Week 1 could be in jeopardy for some players.

Comments / 0

Community Policy