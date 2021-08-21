Everything we know heading into Bears' preseason game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game, where there will be plenty to watch and players looking to prove themselves worthy of a starting job or roster spot.

Here’s a rundown of what we know heading into Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

How to watch

Game information:

Who: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, Aug. 21, Noon CT

Where: Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

Streaming:

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free).

Broadcast:

TV: NFL Network

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Betting line

The Bears are considered 4.5-point favorites over the Bills, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Andy Dalton's expected playing time

Expect to see a lot more Andy Dalton and the starting offense against the Bills. Dalton only played seven snaps in last week’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, but that’s expected to change. Matt Nagy said Dalton will play into the second quarter before rookie Justin Fields takes over. Chicago’s starting offense failed to establish a rhythm last week against Miami, where they had two three-and-outs. They’ll be looking to change that against the Bills.

Justin Fields expected to play

Justin Fields sat out Wednesday’s practice with a sore groin, where Nagy was being “extremely cautious” with the intent being for him to play against the Bills, which gives the Bears a better opportunity to evaluate him. Fields was limited in his return to practice Thursday, and the expectation is he’ll play against Buffalo.

Don't expect to see new LT Jason Peters

The Bears have an open competition at left tackle, where Jason Peters, Larry Borom and Elijah Wilkinson are all in the running. But don’t expect to see Peters against the Bills. Peters will participate in team warmups on Saturday, but the goal is to ensure he’s healthy and has a good sense of the playbook before the Bears turn him loose the following Saturday against the Titans.

The return of Mitch Trubisky

Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky makes his return to Soldier Field on Saturday, where he’ll be starting for the Bills with starter Josh Allen not playing. With Trubisky getting the start, he’ll have to face his former defense, which gave him fits on a regular basis during practice. Only now, they’re allowed to hit him.

Updated depth chart

The Bears released an updated unofficial depth chart heading into their second preseason game, which featured some notable changes. We also broke the whole thing down.

