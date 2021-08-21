Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

By JoNel Aleccia, Kaiser Health News
Anchorage Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation’s roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation’s blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Osment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Test#Blood Donors#Blood Product#American Red Cross#Impactlife#Aabb#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"A Future Variant Could Kill 35% of People!" Experts Issue Warning About Future Of Pandemic In Texas

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, highly deadly Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
Public HealthWebMD

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
Women's Healthdeseret.com

Doctor reveals ‘terrifying’ reality of pregnant women with COVID-19

Dr. Akila Subramaniam, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, said she has never seen anything like what’s she has seen recently with pregnant women in the ICU because of COVID-19. Subramaniam told The Daily Beast that her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with...
Posted by
Shin

Did Coronavirus Variants Really Emerge from Vaccine Clinical Trials?

There’s an uncanny observation that the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs)— Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta — arose soon after the vaccine clinical trials in the same countries. As a result, some have speculated that the trials instigated the evolution of those VOCs. Let’s see if they have a point.
Public HealthBoston Herald

Brace for coronavirus booster shots

After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection. As early as Wednesday, U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy