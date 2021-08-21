Cancel
Space Blues proves class in City Of York Stakes

8 days ago
newschain
 8 days ago
Space Blues and William Buick (right) win the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at York (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

Space Blues made his class tell as he claimed a cosy victory in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

A Group One winner last term, Space Blues had claimed a big-money prize in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year – but subsequently disappointed on Dubai World Cup night and was given a break until reappearing at Goodwood.

Fourth on his return, Space Blues had clearly taken a big step forward for the outing and was travelling supremely well with two furlongs to go as early leader Lord Of The Lodge dropped away quickly.

William Buick had to get to work on the Charlie Appleby-trained winner in the final furlong, as stablemate Glorious Journey and the admirable Highfield Princess tried to peg him back, but Space Blues had the required extra in reserve to prevail by a length and a half as the 11-8 favourite.

Highfield Princess just edged out Glorious Journey by a neck for the runner-up spot.

