CNN anchor Jake Tapper made his debut in the Ruthless podcast's long-running game show, "Dem or Journo." On Thursday's "variety progrum," co-hosts Comfortably Smug and Josh Holmes faced off in the game involving the two of them having to decipher which of the following four statements, read out loud by co-host Michael Duncan, was said by a Democratic operative versus members of the media. The theme was the ongoing events in Afghanistan.