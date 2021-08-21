Cancel
The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

By Bernadette Roe
Cover picture for the articleCountry music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.

Outsider.com
Outsider.com

Johnny Cash’s Son Mourns Death of Country Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall in Moving Tribute

On Friday, August 20th, the country music world mourned the death of Tom T Hall. Artists and fans alike shared their memories of The Storyteller. They remembered him as a songwriter’s songwriter, a legend, and much more. However, Johnny Cash’s son, John Carter Cash, remembers Hall in a different light. Hall wasn’t just a country music legend to John. He was a family friend. He sent his condolences to Hall’s family in a touching Instagram post last night.
themusicuniverse.com

Tom T Hall passes away

Singer/songwriter Tom T Hall has died at the age of 85. His son, Dean Hall, has confirmed his father’s death at his Franklin, TN home. No cause has been revealed as of press time. A 7x CMA Awards nominee, Hall was dubbed “The Storyteller” by Country Music Hall of Fame...
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Tom T. Hall: 10 Essential Songs

Tom T. Hall’s songwriting was as easygoing as his own demeanor. To listen to a Hall composition — whether he was the one singing it or artists like Jeannie C. Riley and Alan Jackson — was akin to hearing a story told by a friend you bumped into on the corner. Tom T. Hall, Country Music’s ‘Storyteller,’ Dead at 85 While many of today’s country artists like to sing about the small-town existence, Hall brought it to life in vivid color. Sometimes it made your heart ache, other times it made you smile. These are 10 of his best. “That’s How I Got...
Shropshire Star

Country singer-songwriter Tom T Hall dies

The composer of Harper Valley PTA and many other hits was 85. Tom T Hall, the American singer-songwriter who composed Harper Valley PTA and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death on...
The Boot
The Boot

LOOK: Country Stars and Their Famous Relatives

If you dig into your family tree, you could find a few monumental people in it, from pilgrims to celebrities and everything in between. And there are many country music stars who have equally famous relatives, many of whom are in the music industry as well. Of course, there are...
Military.com

6 Amazing Stories Army Vet Tom T. Hall Told Through Song

Tom T. Hall, who died at home on Aug. 20, 2021, was a U.S. Army veteran who became a giant of country music both as a songwriter and an artist. Although he retired from the business in the early 1990s, Hall remained a towering influence over country songwriters. Born in...
udiscovermusic.com

‘One Of The Greatest Storytelling Songwriters’: Fellow Country Stars Salute Tom T. Hall

Friends and admirers of Tom T. Hall have been eulogizing the country songwriter and hitmaker, who died on Friday (20) at the age of 85. “It saddens me to think Tom T. Hall has passed away,” wrote Rodney Crowell. “His [1976] Faster Horses album was in constant rotation on my turntable for years. He was as complicated a gentleman as he was a masterful storyteller and poet. I admired the man. I miss him already.”
Huntington, WV WSAZ

Country legend and eastern Ky. native Tom T. Hall passes away

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Country music legend and Olive Hill, Kentucky, native Tom T. Hall has died, the Grand Ole Opry tweeted Friday night. Nicknamed “The Storyteller” by country music fans due to his literary way of writing songs, Hall’s hits included “That’s How I Got to Memphis,” “Homecoming,” and “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine.”
wkml.com

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ Album Tracklist Is Out

KACEY MUSGRAVES - star-crossed (official lyric video) The official lyric video for "star-crossed" by Kacey Musgraves Fall apart September 10 with star-crossed: the album + film: https://Kacey.lnk.to/starcrossed ... Musgraves has now released the tracklisting for the album and by the look of it, it’s inspired by her recent divorce from...
bmi.com

BMI Mourns the Loss of BMI Icon Tom T. Hall

BMI is saddened by the passing of legendary songwriter and artist Tom T. Hall. In addition to the string of self-penned #1 hits that he recorded himself, which include “A Week in a Country Jail,” “The Year That Clayton Delaney Died,” “(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine,” “I Love,” “Country Is,” “I Care,” and “Faster Horses (the Cowboy and the Poet),” the GRAMMY winner, BMI Icon and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee was also responsible for songs recorded by other megastars, including Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” Dave Dudley’s “The Pool Shark,” Bobby Bare’s “(Margie’s at) the Lincoln Park Inn” and “That’s How I Got to Memphis,“ as well as Alan Jackson’s “Little Bitty.” In total, Hall garnered a staggering 31 BMI Awards for songs spanning both the country and pop genres, with several of his hits having accumulated more than one million performances each. He was also inducted into both the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (1978) and the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2019) in addition to his many other career milestones.
Fox News
Fox News

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones remember the late country music icon: ‘We didn’t see his passing coming’

Charlie Daniels’ loved ones are still feeling the great loss of the country music icon. The singer passed away in 2020 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at age 83. "We were shocked," Daniels’ manager David Corlew told People magazine on Thursday. "Some of us are still in shock. None of us really believe that we’re going to live forever. But because of Charlie’s energy level and his attitude towards work, we didn’t see his passing coming. We were just waiting out the COVID. If Charlie was still with us, we’d have 300 dates on the books. Of all the parts of his career, entertaining people is what he loved the most."
floridaweekly.com

Country star sells her Tennessee lakefront estate

It took four years, but singer, songwriter and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson, has sold her gorgeous lake house in Hendersonville, Tenn., for $6.3 million. The original listing price was $8.75 million in 2017, with the most recent reduction early this year to $7.49 million. There was still considerable profit to be taken, as she bought it for $2.8 million in 2013.

