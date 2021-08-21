Cancel
TWIRL 27: New Shepard set for first launch since Jeff Bezos' crewed mission

By Paul Hill Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first rocket launch of the week will take place from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center where a Long March CZ-3B/E will launch the sixth Communications Engineering Test Satellite also known as Tongxin Jishu Shiyan 7 (TJS 7). The satellite is a part of China’s technological demonstration missions so technologies on this satellite may be used in future missions, it’s unclear what exactly is being tested though.

If you cast your mind back to mid-March, This Week in Rocket Launches﻿ #4 was released explaining that Firefly Aerospace was set for the maiden flight of its Alpha rocket. Unfortunately, the launch was delayed but it looks like it should take off next Friday. The upcoming week is unusually quiet for launches and the Firefly Aerospace flight is the only one set in stone.

