TWIRL 27: New Shepard set for first launch since Jeff Bezos' crewed mission

In the complaint of the Amazon subsidiary Project Kuiper to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) it concerns the application of the competitor SpaceX for new Starlink Gen2 satellites. SpaceX had published two configurations in the application for the improved satellites. The second should only be available as an alternative if the FCC would reject the first configuration. Project Kuiper is now criticizing that by sending a second configuration, SpaceX violated the FCC rules. The letter of protest is not a lawsuit.