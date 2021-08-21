TWIRL 27: New Shepard set for first launch since Jeff Bezos' crewed mission
The first rocket launch of the week will take place from China’s Xichang Satellite Launch Center where a Long March CZ-3B/E will launch the sixth Communications Engineering Test Satellite also known as Tongxin Jishu Shiyan 7 (TJS 7). The satellite is a part of China’s technological demonstration missions so technologies on this satellite may be used in future missions, it’s unclear what exactly is being tested though.www.neowin.net
Comments / 0