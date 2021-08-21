It snowed in Colorado on Thursday night and we have the photos to prove it

Snow it begins.

It might still be summer, but Colorado has gotten its first taste of winter.

Colorado's mountain high country received its first snow of the 2021-22 season overnight from Thursday into Friday.

A dusting of snow was seen on traffic cameras at Rabbit Ears Pass and Cameron Pass in northwest Colorado.

Arapahoe Basin ski resort in Summit County also woke up to its first snow .

Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road in Rocky Mountain National Park were closed Friday due to white out conditions and ice on the roads. Snowplow operators are working to clear the roads.

9NEWS Meteorologist Chris Bianchi said there's nothing especially unusual about seeing a dusting of snow atop Colorado's highest peaks, even in mid-August. The first snow of the season for Colorado's 14ers usually comes sometime in August, and it can snow here virtually year-round.

Denver's earliest snowfall in recorded history came on Sept. 3, 1961.

A whopping 4.2 inches of snow fell on that date, the earliest recorded snowfall in Denver's recorded history, which dates back to the late 1800s. That snowfall actually came before Labor Day that year, making the unofficial end of summer an exceptionally wintry sight.

Last year's Denver snowfall on Sept. 8 was the first measurable snowfall in the month of September since 2000, based on records at the city's Central Park station.

Denver's average first snowfall is on Oct. 18, so most likely, we've still got several more weeks until snow flies around town.

