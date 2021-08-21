Cancel
Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming CS03 Crossbody Water-Resistant Sling protects your gaming gear

By Amy Poole
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Protect your gaming gear and accessories with the Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming CS03 Crossbody Water-Resistant Sling. Created to cater to a fast-paced lifestyle, it offers a 3-liter volume and can hold a Nintendo Switch, 14 mini cartridges, a phone, and additional small accessories. Furthermore, the CS03 Crossbody Water-Resistant Sling includes interior slots to keep your gaming accessories organized. Plus, the 2 mesh pockets are perfect for holding cords and cables. It boasts a ventilated back panel and a robust strap for maximum comfort and support during travel. Moreover, the water-resistant coating and weather-resistant zippers prevent water from seeping in. It also includes padded pockets at the front for an extra layer of protection. Get yourself a reliable gaming bag tailored for on-the-go use.

